Clientele vs PASA: Lawsuit may change SA debit orders
The insurance group invokes section 25 of the constitution to challenge banks’ unilateral reversal of lawful payments
06 September 2023 - 08:28
In a legal dispute that might reshape how debit order reversals are governed in SA, insurance group Clientele wants to force banks to give it an opportunity to provide proof of a valid mandate before reversing debit orders.
This as the JSE-listed insurer battles to contain a rise in debit order reversals from its client base...
