Alexforbes expects rise in profits

The retirement fund administrator is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-March on June 12

23 May 2023 - 10:20 Garth Theunissen

Alexforbes said it expects its profits to jump when it reports its full-year financial results in June.

The retirement fund administrator said in a statement on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its total operations are expected to rise 42%-47% to between 47.1c and 48.8c for the 12 months to end-March 2023. HEPS is a profit measure that strips out once off items...

