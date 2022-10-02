Domestic industry hit by after-effects of Covid restrictions, fuel delivery delays and price rises
Xolisile Khanyile warns 'dire' repercussions will be a major blow to investment
Kelvin Jonck is the CEO of Youknow Digital.
Demand for loans from constrained consumers and investment in digital banking benefited Capitec during the six months ended August, despite headwinds such as the war in Ukraine and the struggling domestic economy.
Capitec, SA’s fastest growing bank, said loan sales and disbursements jumped by 35% to R26.5bn in August 2022 from R19.7bn in August 2021 after risk appetite returned to pre-Covid levels and it attracted more higher-income clients...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Capitec attracts more higher-income earners
Bank sees spike in demand for loans
Demand for loans from constrained consumers and investment in digital banking benefited Capitec during the six months ended August, despite headwinds such as the war in Ukraine and the struggling domestic economy.
Capitec, SA’s fastest growing bank, said loan sales and disbursements jumped by 35% to R26.5bn in August 2022 from R19.7bn in August 2021 after risk appetite returned to pre-Covid levels and it attracted more higher-income clients...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.