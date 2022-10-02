×

Business

Capitec attracts more higher-income earners

Bank sees spike in demand for loans

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 07:30

Demand for loans from constrained consumers and investment in digital banking benefited Capitec during the six months ended August, despite headwinds such as the war in Ukraine and the struggling domestic economy.

Capitec, SA’s fastest growing bank, said loan sales and disbursements jumped by 35% to R26.5bn in August 2022 from R19.7bn in August 2021 after risk appetite returned to pre-Covid levels and it attracted more higher-income clients...

