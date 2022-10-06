×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Capitec’s Icarus trajectory

The bank’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But trading at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would emerge

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

The market reaction to Capitec’s first-half results — the share price plummeted almost 14% in two days — brutally underscores what many have been saying for a while:  Capitec is just too expensive.

Trading at a p:e well north of 20 for the past couple of years, Capitec commanded a rich premium compared with the four largest traditional full-service banks. The latter are trading at just north or below a p:e of 10...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.