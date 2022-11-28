Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
Business Day TV talks to Journalist, Mary Papayya
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Platinum group metals producer invests in battery metals to benefit from expected rise in use of electric vehicles
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Network operator withdraws new emergency measure at the last minute as power prices threaten to nearly quadruple
Kudus brace overcomes a second-half fightback by Asian team
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Standard Bank has reported “robust” balance sheet growth in its latest voluntary trading update thanks to rising interest rates, which have boosted the income it earns from loans, a phenomenon known in the banking sector as the endowment effect.
Africa’s biggest lender by assets said in a voluntary trading update on Monday it experienced “positive endowment tailwinds” in the 10 months to end-October as rising interest rates resulted in double-digit net interest income growth when compared with the corresponding period the prior year. The endowment effect occurs when banks automatically earn higher net interest income as rising borrowing costs force consumers to repay higher amounts on their borrowings...
Standard Bank sees ‘strong momentum’ across all its markets
Africa’s biggest lender reports double-digit net interest income growth as rising interest rates boost its earnings
