Companies / Financial Services

Growth prospects make JPMorgan bullish on Sub-Saharan deal-making

M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 18:18 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 07 November 2022 - 23:11

US investment bank JPMorgan says merger & acquisition (M&A) activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to top $100bn in both 2022 and 2023, despite the bleak global economic backdrop at present.

While that level of deal-making would be down from the $130bn recorded in 2021, rising international investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech opportunities is expected to continue driving M&A on the continent over the next two years...

BL Premium

