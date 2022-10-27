×

Companies / Financial Services

Actuarial Society sets up climate change committee

The new committee will be tasked with improving the actuarial industry's ability to quantify the risks and financial impacts of global climate change

27 October 2022 - 12:35 Garth Theunissen

The Actuarial Society of SA (Assa) has created a new climate change practice area to enable the actuarial industry to better quantify the risks and financial impacts of long-term shifts in global temperatures and weather patterns.

Assa president and head of RGA EMEA Explore, Tjaart Esterhuyse, announced the new climate change committee to the more than 1,700 actuaries who attended the society’s 2022 convention on Thursday...

