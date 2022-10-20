Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
Nedbank’s London branch has signed a $350m sustainability-linked syndicated term loan facility, which will be used to refinance outstanding balances on a prior loan.
The proceeds of the two-year loan, which comes with the option to extend for an additional year, will be used to refinance the $250m balance outstanding on a $500m syndicated term loan facility concluded on November 5 2019, as well as general corporate purposes. Nedbank initially signed a $250m facility in September but increased its size by a further $100m thanks to strong lending interest by 10 institutions from North America and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific regions...
Nedbank signs $350m sustainability-linked loan in London
The proceeds will be used to refinance the $250m balance outstanding on a $500m syndicated term loan facility concluded in November 2019
