Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank signs $350m sustainability-linked loan in London

The proceeds will be used to refinance the $250m balance outstanding on a $500m syndicated term loan facility concluded in November 2019

20 October 2022 - 10:45 Garth Theunissen

Nedbank’s London branch has signed a $350m sustainability-linked syndicated term loan facility, which will be used to refinance outstanding balances on a prior loan.

The proceeds of the two-year loan, which comes with the option to extend for an additional year, will be used to refinance the $250m balance outstanding on a $500m syndicated term loan facility concluded on November 5 2019, as well as general corporate purposes. Nedbank initially signed a $250m facility in September but increased its size by a further $100m thanks to strong lending interest by 10 institutions from North America and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific regions...

