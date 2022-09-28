×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Ethos Capital notes strong recovery in portfolio

The private equity group reported a 27% increase in its basic net asset value per share for the year to end-June 2022

BL Premium
28 September 2022 - 10:33 Garth Theunissen

Private equity firm Ethos Capital has reported a broad-based profit recovery to above pre-pandemic levels in most of the businesses in which it is invested.

The group, whose portfolio includes Brait, Twinsaver and Primedia, reported a 27% increase in its basic net asset value (NAV) per share to R8.49 for the year to end-June 2022, up from R6.67 the prior year. The attributable equity value of the firm’s investments in its portfolio companies rose 29% to just less than R1.8bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.