Ethos Mezzanine Partners leads $31.5m funding for Grit Real Estate
Pan-African property group will use most of the money to buy and refurbish a facility in Nairobi that will be leased to a major contract-manufacturer of consumer products
19 January 2022 - 14:02
Ethos Mezzanine Partners, a specialist secondary credit provider owned by Ethos Private Equity, has led a $31.5m funding deal for Grit Real Estate, the pan — African property business headquartered in Mauritius.
Ethos Mezzanine Partners’ fund III was the lead investor and arranger of the deal, which included a co-investment by BluePeak Private Capital Fund, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now