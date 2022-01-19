Companies / Financial Services Ethos Mezzanine Partners leads $31.5m funding for Grit Real Estate Pan-African property group will use most of the money to buy and refurbish a facility in Nairobi that will be leased to a major contract-manufacturer of consumer products B L Premium

Ethos Mezzanine Partners, a specialist secondary credit provider owned by Ethos Private Equity, has led a $31.5m funding deal for Grit Real Estate, the pan — African property business headquartered in Mauritius.

Ethos Mezzanine Partners’ fund III was the lead investor and arranger of the deal, which included a co-investment by BluePeak Private Capital Fund, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday. ..