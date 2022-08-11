Old Mutual flags profit surge amid strong sales

Physical oil prices have fallen internationally, reflecting easing concerns over Russian-led supply disruptions and worries of a global economic slowdown
SA’s third-largest insurer, Old Mutual, says its headline profit could rise by almost three-quarters in its half-year to end-June, having recently indicated it was seeing a healthy recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.
Headline earnings are expected to rise in a range of 53% to 73% to as much as R5.455bn, the group said in a trading update, without going into much detail. This would still be as much as 6.75% below the R5.85bn booked for the same period of 2019...
