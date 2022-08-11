×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual flags profit surge amid strong sales

Headline earnings could rise as much as 73% to R5.455bn in the insurer’s half-year to end-June

BL Premium
11 August 2022 - 09:42 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s third-largest insurer, Old Mutual, says its headline profit could rise by almost three-quarters in its half-year to end-June, having recently indicated it was seeing a healthy recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.

Headline earnings are expected to rise in a range of 53% to 73% to as much as R5.455bn, the group said in a trading update, without going into much detail. This would still be as much as 6.75% below the R5.85bn booked for the same period of 2019...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.