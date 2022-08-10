Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says the prospect of SA being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) when it decides on the matter in early 2023 is “too close to call”, though he believes the impact of such an action has likely already been priced in by markets.
The Paris-based FATF, an intergovernmental body that assesses countries’ ability to combat illicit financial activity, gave SA until October 2022 to come up with a credible plan to address deficiencies in its ability to prevent financial crimes. Failure to do so will probably result in SA being placed on a FATF greylist of high-risk countries when the group holds a follow-up review meeting in February 2023...
SA greylisting prospect too close to call, says Nedbank CEO
Mike Brown believes it is possible to avoid being greylisted, but much of the work is out of the Treasury’s hands
