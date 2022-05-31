Companies / Financial Services FNB banks on eBucks to lure inflation-hit customers B L Premium

FNB is expanding its flagship eBucks rewards programme to include more customers and has waived increases on some of its lower-tier banking offerings as it seeks to expand its appeal to clients across the income spectrum as competition for customers among SA’s retail banks hots up.

FirstRand-owned FNB has relaxed the participation criteria for its eBucks programme, which has paid out R17.5bn in rewards since its launch 22 years ago, to include an additional 525,000 customers once its annual earn rules and pricing update becomes effective from July 1 2022...