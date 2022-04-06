Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank looks to telcos to clinch 25-million retail customers Africa's biggest bank is looking to partner with telecommunications firms, retailers and fintech disruptors as it targets 25-million customers by 2025 B L Premium

Standard Bank is looking to partner with telecommunications firms, retailers and fintech disruptors as it repositions itself as a diversified Pan African financial services giant with a targeted retail client base of 25-million people by 2025.

That revelation comes a little more than a month after Standard Bank concluded its buyout of minority shareholders in insurer Liberty Holdings, which it plans to integrate into its broader banking operations. While Standard Bank had about 10-million clients in SA and 6-million in the rest of Africa at the end of 2021, it believes it can add another 5-million in its home market and 4-million in the rest of the continent by 2025...