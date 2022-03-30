FNB Life pays almost R2.6bn in claims for death, retrenchment and disability
The life insurance unit of FNB says mortality claims have subsided in the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections when compared to prior waves
30 March 2022 - 13:18
FNB Life has paid out almost R2.6bn in life insurance, income protection and disability claims to its customers in 2021.
The life insurance unit of FirstRand-owned FNB said the claims comprise R2.3bn in mortality claims, R190m in claims for retrenchment or the inability to earn an income and R81m for disability-related payouts. The combined R2.571bn in claims payouts were made between January and December 2021...
