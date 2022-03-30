Companies / Financial Services FNB Life pays almost R2.6bn in claims for death, retrenchment and disability The life insurance unit of FNB says mortality claims have subsided in the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections when compared to prior waves B L Premium

FNB Life has paid out almost R2.6bn in life insurance, income protection and disability claims to its customers in 2021.

The life insurance unit of FirstRand-owned FNB said the claims comprise R2.3bn in mortality claims, R190m in claims for retrenchment or the inability to earn an income and R81m for disability-related payouts. The combined R2.571bn in claims payouts were made between January and December 2021...