Companies / Financial Services Sasfin looks to bulk up transactional banking B L Premium

Sandile Shabalala, Sasfin’s CEO for business and commercial banking, says his main focus for 2022 will be spearheading the niche lender’s development of its transactional banking capabilities as it seeks to bulk up its ability to serve larger and more complex corporate customers.

Having joined Sasfin in January 2022 from TymeBank, where he was CEO, Shabalala has spent the past five months integrating the lender’s previously siloed departments — be it trade finance or commercial property finance — into a single coherent business banking offering. That has led to Sasfin establishing a holistic business and commercial banking cluster, which Shabalala now says he wants to further enhance to improve the bank’s ability to service larger corporate clients with more complex banking needs...