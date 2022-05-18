Companies / Financial Services Judges want Peter Moyo’s lawyers investigated after their claim of bias A full bench of the high court has reported Moyo’s lawyers to the Legal Practice Council for drafting a letter accusing them of bias B L Premium

Peter Moyo’s lawyers who represented him in his now failed application to have Old Mutual’s nonexecutive directors declared delinquent and in contempt of court may find themselves in hot water.

The same judges who handed Moyo, the former Old Mutual CEO, his latest court loss against his previous employer also reported his lawyers to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for investigation after they drafted a letter accusing the court of bias during proceedings...