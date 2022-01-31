Old Mutual case costs Peter Moyo dearly, despite R23m in dividends
Old Mutual cleared of accusations
31 January 2022 - 13:31
UPDATED 31 January 2022 - 23:15
Old Mutual has succeeded in having the R250m damages claim lodged against it by former CEO Peter Moyo thrown out with costs, due to a lack of evidence that it had done anything wrong.
On Monday, judge Gregory Wright, who was hearing the case, absolved the insurer of Moyo’s contractual and delictual claims against it and certain directors including former finance minister Trevor Manuel. He also ordered Moyo to pay Old Mutual’s costs, including those of two senior and two junior counsel...
