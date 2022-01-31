Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual case costs Peter Moyo dearly, despite R23m in dividends Old Mutual cleared of accusations B L Premium

Old Mutual has succeeded in having the R250m damages claim lodged against it by former CEO Peter Moyo thrown out with costs, due to a lack of evidence that it had done anything wrong.

On Monday, judge Gregory Wright, who was hearing the case, absolved the insurer of Moyo’s contractual and delictual claims against it and certain directors including former finance minister Trevor Manuel. He also ordered Moyo to pay Old Mutual’s costs, including those of two senior and two junior counsel...