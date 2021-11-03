Peter Moyo and Old Mutual saga drags on in Gauteng High Court
Fired CEO wants the company’s directors declared delinquent and says they must be jailed for contempt of court
03 November 2021 - 17:32
Almost 16 months since Old Mutual appointed Iain Williamson CEO and sought to end an acrimonious legal battle with his predecessor Peter Moyo, the saga refuses to go away.
As the company accused the former boss of trying to “delay finality” on a case he has already lost, Peter Moyo was back in court, applying to have directors including chair Trevor Manuel, SA’s longest serving democratic-era finance minister, declared delinquents for alleged negligence and wilful misconduct while performing their duties...
