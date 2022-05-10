Consensus model hobbling transformation, says FSTC
New report shows financial services sector is not complying with BEE scorecards
10 May 2022 - 20:15
Business, the government and labour should review and set aside a consensus model of decision making as it is impeding the pace of transformation, said Solly Mapaila, Financial Sector Transformation Council (FSTC) chair, on Tuesday.
He spoke at the FSTC’s release of an amalgamated annual report that showed the financial services sector was not complying with various BEE scorecards...
