Financial sector urged to move faster on transformation issues

“The biggest challenge for the FSTC is the design of the code, which tends to incentivise frivolous transformation with substantive points on money spent vs core transformation on elements like ownership, management control and procurement. It is time for us to move to addressing measurement towards qualitative vs quantitative to ensure that the desired impact is achieved in terms of financial inclusion as well as the transformation of the sector,” said Ncapayi.

“Given the size of the sector, it has the ability, the resources and drive to step more rapidly into a forward-looking paradigm to ensure the win-win approach to implement core transformational and sustainable strategies that will address the current challenges of the country.”

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA, said some financial institutions continued to view reporting as a burden and transformation as a grudge action. He said it was pivotal to turn the debate around so that transformation was seen as a critical element for the growth, success and sustainability of the sector.

“Too often we talk about transformation as either an add-on or something that might not be complementary to growth and that is incorrect. The bottom line is that if the financial sector does not create the space to be truly transformed then in the long run it is impacting on its own sustainability,” he said.

“If it does not play a transformative role in the economy and contribute to economic growth, which we won't be able to sustain if the majority of the people in our country don’t have a stake in that growth, then we are essentially undercutting our own business prospect in the long term.”

Coovadia also implored the FSTC to lead strategic discussions to define what a transformed financial sector should look like in 10 years' time and what needed to be done to achieve that.

Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) president Polo Leteka said the lived experience of South Africans contradicted the results of the level of transformation based on the BBBEE scorecards in the sector.

She said Absip had gone back to the drawing board to ask what the BBBEE policy, which was intended to achieve the inclusivity of the previously marginalised, had achieved and what exactly the sector was doing to transform the economy beyond the scorecard.

“There's a big difference between diversity and inclusion. The financial services sector is more diverse today than it was when the code was first gazetted. The challenge is that we are still not inclusive of the broader population.”