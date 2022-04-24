×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

New chair Axel Lehmann aims to return Credit Suisse to stability

Revamp of senior management seen as a step to get Swiss bank back on stable ground

24 April 2022 - 22:24 Agency Staff
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, November 3 2021. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, November 3 2021. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS

Zurich — Loss-making Credit Suisse could shake up senior management as new chair Axel Lehmann seeks to put the embattled Swiss bank back on stable ground, Swiss Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the paper said chief legal officer Romeo Cerutti, finance chief David Mathers, and Asia-Pacific regional boss Helman Sitohang were set to step down.

These three were the longest-serving members of the bank’s 12-member executive board.

Asked about the report, a spokesperson said the bank had been implementing a new strategy and organisational structure announced last November that sharpened its focus on wealth management and scaled back investment banking.

“As part of this work, senior management under the leadership of the group CEO together with the board of directors is regularly discussing succession plans and is reviewing senior appointments for certain positions, including for certain legal entities, regions and the executive board,” she added.

“However, no board decisions have been taken and we will communicate at the appropriate time.”

Credit Suisse said last week it expected to report a first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, seeing business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That stepped up pressure on CEO Thomas Gottstein, who had told a financial conference in March that business had been relatively solid in the first two months of the year.

The bank is still reeling from losses in 2021, which prompted a top management shake-up, and as it faces further probes over compliance and risk failings such as a $5.5bn hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos and the collapse of $10bn in supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British financier Greensill.

It reports quarterly results on Wednesday and holds its annual meeting on Friday.

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended shareholders vote against discharging the bank’s board and management from liability for the 2020 financial year.

Reuters

More certainty for Absa shareholders after Barclays halves stake

Shares sold at R164 each, a 7.3% discount to Absa’s closing share price of R177 on Wednesday
Companies
3 days ago

JPMorgan Chase loses ‘lead-left’ role in Kingsoft Cloud listing for slashing rating

JPMorgan bankers have told Kingsoft Cloud’s management that the downgrade was triggered by general market conditions, not fundamentals
News
4 days ago

Standard Chartered plans mass exodus to focus on Egypt and Saudi Arabia

The markets it plans to exit made up about 1% of total group income in 2021 and a similar amount of profit before tax
News
1 week ago

Capitec sees lucrative potential in unbanked township businesses

‘I think the economy is stronger in the informal market than anyone anticipates,’ says CEO Gerrie Fourie
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye ups wage offer in a bid to end seven-week ...
Companies / Mining
2.
New investment firm Altvest to list on Cape Town ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
CEO of property developer MAS, Martin Slabbert, ...
Companies / Property
5.
WATCH: The week in perspective
Companies

Related Articles

FirstRand aims to redefine private banking by upskilling personnel

Companies / Financial Services

Don’t allow huge bonus for Goldman Sachs top brass, investment adviser urges

News

Standard Bank looks to telcos to clinch 25-million retail customers

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank’s head of investment Anél Bosman sees green energy powering growth

Companies / Financial Services

India’s HDFC Bank in megamerger with housing finance shareholder

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.