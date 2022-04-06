Nedbank’s head of investment Anél Bosman sees green energy powering growth
Bank veteran eyes more predictable revenue streams after 'very tough' pandemic years
06 April 2022 - 05:10
SA’s only female head of a corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit is targeting renewable energy, embedded power generation and water projects as key growth drivers to counter the country’s structurally low economic growth.
Anél Bosman, a 21-year Nedbank veteran who has led its strategically important CIB division since the onset of Covid-19, says the past two years have been “very rough” but she is looking ahead to more predictable revenue streams as the pandemic eases its grip...
