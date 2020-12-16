Companies / Financial Services Ethos Private Equity wins Ninety One mandate Company is set to become investment adviser for two African private equity funds and expects more deals BL PREMIUM

Ethos Private Equity, a division of JSE-listed Ethos Capital, has been appointed the investment adviser for two of Ninety One’s African private equity funds in a move that will increase Ethos’s push into the continent.

“It’s an exciting move designed to broaden our horizons and diversify our base, and it complements our existing activities on the continent where we want to achieve substantial scale,” said Ethos Private Equity partner Jono Matthews...