WATCH: Ethos and ARC in R1.5bn fintech buyout

Business Day TV spoke to Ethos Mid Market Fund managing partner Edward Pitsi and ARC deal executive Charmaine Padayachy

25 November 2021 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Ethos Private Equity and African Rainbow Capital (ARC) have teamed up to acquire fintech platform Crossfin.

The R1.5bn transactions is one of the largest private equity-led investments in the fintech sector locally.

Business Day TV spoke to Ethos Mid Market Fund managing partner Edward Pitsi and ARC deal executive Charmaine Padayachy about the deal.

Ethos Private Equity and Patrice Motsepe’s empowerment investment vehicle team up in buyout of fintech platform Crossfin
