WATCH: Ethos and ARC in R1.5bn fintech buyout
25 November 2021 - 08:19
Ethos Private Equity and African Rainbow Capital (ARC) have teamed up to acquire fintech platform Crossfin.
The R1.5bn transactions is one of the largest private equity-led investments in the fintech sector locally.
Business Day TV spoke to Ethos Mid Market Fund managing partner Edward Pitsi and ARC deal executive Charmaine Padayachy about the deal.
