Net1 narrows third quarter headline loss, but Covid-19 continues to weigh The pandemic did not affect the group in its three months to end-March as it did in 2020, but a third wave is a threat

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says it has narrowed its headline loss for the third quarter to end-March, saying it saw less pressure from Covid-19 than it did during early 2020.

Net1 has a primary listing on the US Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE. However, its focus is on SA where it uses its banking and payment technology to provide low-cost financial services to consumers and small businesses...