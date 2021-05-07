Net1 narrows third quarter headline loss, but Covid-19 continues to weigh
The pandemic did not affect the group in its three months to end-March as it did in 2020, but a third wave is a threat
07 May 2021 - 08:32
Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says it has narrowed its headline loss for the third quarter to end-March, saying it saw less pressure from Covid-19 than it did during early 2020.
Net1 has a primary listing on the US Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE. However, its focus is on SA where it uses its banking and payment technology to provide low-cost financial services to consumers and small businesses...
