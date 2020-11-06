Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 says activity is picking up after lockdown conditions eased

The payment processing and technology group says it is seeing a recovery in SA transactions and ATM activity

06 November 2020 - 07:51 Karl Gernetzky
Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says its loss narrowed in the three months to end-September, the first quarter of its financial year, as economic activity in SA picked up in the wake of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The group provides transaction processing services, including being a leading payment processor and bill payment platform in SA, but has taken a hit from SA’s lockdown, which has weighed on general economic activity and kept people at home.

The group reported revenue of $37.1m (R582m) in the three months to end-September, a constant-currency decrease of 12% from the prior year period, but an increase of 39% from the three months to end-June.

The group reported a headline loss of $13.47m for the quarter ended September, from a loss of $4.5m in the prior year.

“We are pleased to see some encouraging signs in our operational and financial results this quarter,” said interim CEO Alex Smith.

“With the return to full operations, we have seen increased transaction processing volumes, loan originations, and a significant increase in the utilisation of our ATM infrastructure over the fourth quarter of the last financial year,” said Smith.

“Our long-term initiatives remain unchanged, to be the leading financial technology company in SA, focused on underserviced customers” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

