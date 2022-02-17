Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand’s Ashburton names Mduduzi Ndlovu CEO

Ndlovu will assume the helm of the asset manager from March 1, replacing Sizwe Nxedlana

17 February 2022 - 15:00 Andries Mahlangu
FNB at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
FNB at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Banking group FirstRand on Thursday announced the appointment of Mduduzi Ndlovu as the new head of its asset management business.

Ndlovu will assume his new role at Ashburton Investments from March 1, replacing Sizwe Nxedlana who will remain the CEO of wealth and investments at the group’s First National Bank unit.

FirstRand COO Mary Vilakazi said Ndlovu would bring wealth of insight and knowledge to the investment team, having spent 27 years in the SA investment industry.

“I am honoured to join Ashburton, which I consider one of the most exciting players to emerge in the asset management industry,” Ndlovu said in a statement.

“I look forward to meeting the needs of our clients in these challenging times which are also rich with opportunity.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large

Africa's biggest bank by market value delivered a 54% jump in normalised earnings, but is still not yet at its pre-Covid-19 earnings levels
5 months ago

Insurers warned on loss-of-trade claims

If they don't pay for business interruption, clients will depart
7 months ago

Building FirstRand’s investments business is a priority, COO Mary Vilakazi says

Vilakazi says the group is determined to rapidly build its investment offering using Ashburton and the distribution channels available in FNB and RMB
1 year ago
