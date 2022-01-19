Capitec interim EPS would have been 13% lower with BBBEE deal
19 January 2022 - 12:41
UPDATED 19 January 2022 - 23:22
Capitec’s share price dropped after the banking group indicated that a proposed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) transaction for staff is likely to dilute earnings.
Shares in SA’s biggest retail lender by customer numbers fell 4% to close at R2,019 on Wednesday. That still leaves the Stellenbosch-based lender with a market value of about R242.2bn, making it the second-biggest banking group in SA after FirstRand by market cap...
