Capitec co-founder and CFO to retire in June

Capitec Bank co-founder and CFO André du Plessis will retire in June after 22 years with the banking group that has been widely credited for revolutionising the retail banking space in SA.

In a statement on Wednesday, Capitec said Du Plessis will be replaced by Grant Hardy, who heads the group services financial unit.

Founded in 2001 by investment holding company PSG and listed on the JSE in 2002, Capitec has successfully entrenched itself in the banking space, which Standard Bank, Absa, FirstRand’s FNB and Nedbank dominated for years.

In December, Capitec overtook Standard Bank for the first time to become SA’s second biggest bank by market value. FirstRand occupies the top spot.

“As part of the strategy to preserve Capitec’s unique culture, significant effort is made to develop our own people with specific focus on talented individuals with potential to lead the company in the future,” Capitec said in a statement

“Where possible, significant positions are filled from within the group. Most co-founders who retired, were replaced by individuals from within the group.”

Hardy, who is a A chartered accountant, joined Capitec in 2015 and held various roles in the financial management division at the bank.

In 2018, he co-led the due diligence that led to the acquisition of Mercantile with Du Plessis.

Capitec said Hardy was among the individuals identified and shortlisted over the past four years to succeed Du Plessis. He takes over the new position in July.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za