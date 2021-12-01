Companies / Financial Services Capitec races past Standard to become SA’s No 2 bank With a market value of just under R216bn, the no-frills institution is now second only to FNB in the sector B L Premium

Capitec Bank on Wednesday overtook Standard Bank for the first time to become SA’s second-biggest bank by market value, a milestone that underlines investor backing for its no-frills business model to challenge entrenched players in financial services.

Founded in 2001 by investment holding company PSG and listed on the JSE in 2002, Capitec had humble beginnings in the banking space, which for years was dominated by Standard Bank, Absa, FirstRand’s FNB and Nedbank...