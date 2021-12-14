Sanlam sees strong upside in Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank
Asset manager remains overweight on SA banking sector and points to the three lenders’ need to accelerate their digitalisation strategies to catch up with peers
14 December 2021 - 12:43
Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) is maintaining the overweight position that it took in SA banks at the height of the Covid-19 market mayhem in 2020, with Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank its preferred selections.
While SIM initially also built an overweight position in FirstRand, SA’s biggest financial services company by market value and owner of FNB, it said the upside it first saw in the lender, when it also began buying Absa and Nedbank shares in the third quarter of 2020, has already played out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now