Companies / Financial Services HSBC snags Deutsche’s Muneer Ismail to run its SA operations Ismail, who has worked for Deutsche Bank SA since 2004, has been named CEO of HSBC in SA B L Premium

HSBC has appointed Muneer Ismail as the CEO of its SA business, luring him away from rival Deutsche Bank, where he had been employed for 17 years.

Ismail was previously the CEO, chief country officer and head of global markets for Deutsche Bank SA, a position he had held since 2016. He first joined Deutsche in 2004 as a research analyst covering mining stocks, moving on to become head of equity sales in 2009 and head of Deutsche Securities in 2011...