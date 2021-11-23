Business Reserve Bank hits back at Sipho Pityana Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority says it did not thwart Pityana’s chance of being Absa chairperson B L Premium

The Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority has hit back at Sipho Pityana, saying in court papers filed on Tuesday that it did not thwart his chance of being Absa chairperson as he was not nominated for the position and he “simply failed to convince” the Absa board to nominate him.

In addition, the Prudential Authority said it did not tell Absa through an informal process that it would object to Pityana's nomination, rather it said: “The authority continued to assert that the allegations of sexual harassment and the findings in the Barnes Report (commissioned by AngloGold Ashanti into allegations of sexual harassment against Pityana) were serious concerns that the Absa Board must deliberate on, including its potential impact on Absa's reputation.”..