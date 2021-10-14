Companies / Financial Services PSG warns it’s too soon to talk about SA’s recovery as it holds on to dividend B L Premium

Investment group PSG, whose interests range from private education and agriculture to asset management, has opted to hold on to its dividend for its six months to end-August, confident about the potential of its businesses, but warning it is too soon to talk about an economic recovery for SA.

PSG’s policy is to pay dividends ad hoc, or when appropriate, and it reported on Thursday its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation rose 17% to R110.50 a share in the course of the six months to end-August, while its cash pile has grown 60% to R2.6bn...