Companies Curro dips as it flags a plunge in first-half profits Warning of headline earnings per share falling as much as 52% in a year after issuing of new shares

Curro’s share price fell as much as 9.4% on Tuesday, the most in six months, after SA’s biggest private school group said first-half headline earnings would drop up to 52.5%.

Curro, which is part of investment group PSG founded by Jannie Mouton, managed to increase its average pupil numbers 7% and revenue 12% in the six months to June. The number of its students stood at 66,153 in February...