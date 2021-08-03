Curro dips as it flags a plunge in first-half profits
Warning of headline earnings per share falling as much as 52% in a year after issuing of new shares
03 August 2021 - 14:08
UPDATED 03 August 2021 - 19:02
Curro’s share price fell as much as 9.4% on Tuesday, the most in six months, after SA’s biggest private school group said first-half headline earnings would drop up to 52.5%.
Curro, which is part of investment group PSG founded by Jannie Mouton, managed to increase its average pupil numbers 7% and revenue 12% in the six months to June. The number of its students stood at 66,153 in February...
