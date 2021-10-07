PSG Konsult ups dividend by a quarter as asset management division rebounds
The group’s asset management division came under pressure in 2020, but has rebounded strongly to above pre-pandemic levels
07 October 2021 - 12:53
UPDATED 08 October 2021 - 07:21
Financial services group PSG Konsult has upped its interim dividend by a quarter for its six months to end-June, bolstered by an asset management unit that rebounded to above pre-pandemic profits, as bets on a recovery for SA assets paid off.
PSG Konsult is part of the PSG Group stable founded by Jannie Mouton, and has been operating since 1998, with three divisions covering wealth, insurance and asset management, all of which are now more profitable than they were before Covid-19...
