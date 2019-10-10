Companies / Financial Services Tito Mboweni’s plan could lift the gloom, says PSG Konsult boss Fast-tracking by government could stem the flow of funds leaving the country, says Francois Gouws BL PREMIUM

The Mouton family’s financial planning and asset management arm, PSG Konsult, says the doom and gloom that has seen clients increasingly taking money offshore could be reversed if the government fast-tracked finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan.

“We continue to see clients investing their money offshore and continuing a trend which started three or so years ago. Business has generally been encouraged by the new minister of finance’s economic plan, so if it gets approved and implemented then it will be quite positive for the country,” said PSG Konsult CEO Francois Gouws on Thursday.