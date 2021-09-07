Companies / Financial Services Rapid growth in ETFs invites closer look from financial advisers

The significant growth in the exchange traded fund (ETF) market in SA, fuelled by investors seeking more flexible opportunities in an uncertain and volatile environment, is pushing investment advisers and money managers to include them in the mix of advice they give to their clients.

In the first half of 2021, global ETFs received a combined inflow of more than $600bn, more than double the same period in 2020. Locally, there are 84 ETFs listed on the JSE with a market capitalisation of more than R140bn, according to Adéle Hattingh, business development and exchange traded products manager at the JSE...