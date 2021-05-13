Economy Transactions rise to highest in a year, pointing to economic recovery The BankservAfrica tracks low-value card, ATM and EFT transactions and can give an overview of economic activity BL PREMIUM

Economic transactions recorded their highest and fastest growth in a year in April, signalling an economy recovering from the devastation wrought by Covid-19.

BankservAfrica, which compiled the data, said on Thursday that the economic transaction index rose 25.9% in April, compared with same period a year ago, when the economy came to a virtual standstill because of the government-imposed hard lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19...