Sygnia bemoans JSE's refusal of bitcoin ETF The firm co-founded by Magda Wierzycka says the JSE twice refused its request to list a bitcoin ETF

Sygnia, the asset management firm co-founded by Magda Wierzycka, has bemoaned the JSE’s refusal of its request to list what would have been SA’s first bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the grounds that no national policy exists to guide the listing of crypto assets.

The Cape Town-based firm, which has about R27bn in assets invested in its ETFs, is the second-largest provider of the passive investment products in SA. CEO David Hufton told Business Day that Sygnia first applied to the JSE to list a bitcoin ETF in “mid-2018” but was refused, with its second application turned down again about two weeks ago. The JSE had not yet responded to questions from Business Day at the time of going to print...