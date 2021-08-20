Time to respond to changed fundamentals

In the wake of the Covid-19 induced crisis, certain sectors have ridden a wave of exponential growth on the back of transformative trends, while others are struggling for relevance and survival.

For instance, the technology, media and telecom and healthcare sectors became hyper-growth markets as people and businesses turned to digital channels and platforms to drive engagement and commerce, while demand for medical facilities, services and products soared.

As the world emerges from the crisis, new themes are driving cyclical growth within sectors that are strategically important to the country's economic recovery, such as industrials, mining and manufacturing.

Sectors such as the fast-moving consumer goods industry will likely benefit from sustained tailwinds from pandemic-influenced trends, such as the accelerated adoption of e-commerce and the broader on-demand platform economy. In contrast, the pandemic has devastated the tourism, entertainment and commercial transport sectors.

Change drives innovative thinking

However, once the pandemic ends (and of course, the question is when), few things will function as they did before Covid-19, which means no industry can afford to approach business in the way it used to, including the banking sector.

With so many businesses struggling to survive in this environment, business owners are putting pressure on their financial services providers to be more creative and forward-thinking.

Responding to these demands will require change to bring more relevant solutions to the table. Addressing future challenges will also require collaborative and diverse thinking that anticipates problems and provides relevant products and services to help businesses grow.

In this way, the socioeconomic changes ushered in by the pandemic will rewrite many previously fundamental banking industry rules and roles. Already, banks have had to change the way they assess risk and adjust their risk appetite. One-dimensional risk assessments that simply look at short-term financial metrics have become irrelevant in the current context.

Move to holistic assessments

While assessing risk based on cash flow will remain crucial, as will managing risk from a currency, treasury and interest rate perspective, banks need a broader toolset to support viable businesses in a responsible and fiscally sustainable manner.

This entails taking a holistic view of a business, considering factors such as shareholder and management implicit support and track record, the company’s resilience and diversity of product, the way they leverage technology and their ability to deliver what their clients need and then reach new markets against the backdrop of shifting market trends.

Meeting policy requirements has also become a strategic imperative, for example, improving their Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) credentials and committing to improving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, will influence a company's ability to service the broader economy and influence their future growth plans. Banking partners must help to favourably position businesses in the market by identifying any potential policy gaps and addressing these shortfalls.

Banks should also look at what has fundamentally changed in the business through the crisis. What factors supported their survival? What challenges do they face currently? And how sustainable is the business strategy going forward?

A business that still has a fundamental role to play in the economy will find itself in a stronger position than a company that offers a service or product line that's losing relevance.