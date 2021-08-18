Diversity is strength in the investment research world

Commonality is comforting, which is why people seek out homogenous social groups. It’s also why employers traditionally favoured this dynamic, believing that a homogenous workforce created harmony and built consensus around strategy and outlook, leading to quicker decision-making and execution. But significant cracks in this theory have been exposed.

Diversity wins: the perils of groupthink

Homogeneity discourages debate and openness, which leads to complacency and a lack of critical thinking. This, in turn, creates an environment ripe for poor long-term strategic decision-making or, worse, corporate disasters through a culture of acquiescence and silence. Massive corporate governance disasters over the years, and more recently such as the likes of Steinhoff, highlight the perils that groupthink creates through homogeneity across boards, executive committees and working teams, which foments the unquestioning environment for mismanagement and fraud to thrive. Consequently, all stakeholders lose out, from employees and investors to pension fund members and direct shareholders.

In the modern workplace, diversity increasingly wins. A growing body of research affirms that workplace diversity helps drive better decision-making and improves organisational outcomes, including financial performance. In fact, the 2020 McKinsey Diversity Wins report found “companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile—up from 21% in 2017 and 15% in 2014.”

A big contributing factor to this relative outperformance relates to the ability of non-homogenous teams to think critically. Working with people who think differently creates cognitive dissonance, which can help workers overcome stale thinking to sharpen performance and improve outcomes. Granted, this cognitive dissonance often creates friction and disagreement but, when managed correctly, these group interactions can help build trust and respect over time within teams, which ultimately creates stronger organisations.