Savca 'conditionally' clears Harith of any wrongdoing Private equity association has cleared its member for now, but will reopen the investigation if the PIC gives it any damning information

The SA Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca) has suspended its investigation into the practices of Harith Fund Managers, owing to the absence of any further information being supplied by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Savca said it could not undertake a “thorough” investigation due to lack of information. But based on the findings so far, it has no evidence to support any allegations that Harith contravened the Savca code of conduct, and will therefore take no action in relation to Harith’s membership in the private equity association...