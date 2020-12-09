Companies / Financial Services Private equity adapts to Covid-19 The pandemic is creating new investment opportunities even as it slows overall dealmaking BL PREMIUM

The dealmaking landscape has slowed as business valuations and economic activity remain under pressure due to Covid-19, but certain sectors, such as healthcare, technology and education, are attracting renewed interest from investors, says the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA).

“As much as Covid-19 has had a negative impact on certain aspects of dealmaking, it has also created new opportunities,” said Tanya van Lill, CEO of SAVCA. “The tech space has been a particular beneficiary, especially since a lot of tech players are helping solve the problems created by Covid-19. This is attracting a lot of private equity and venture capital interest to areas such as Fintech, Agritech and digital infrastructure.”..