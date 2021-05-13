Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Anchor CEO Peter Armitage targets R500bn in assets BL PREMIUM

Anchor Capital founder Peter Armitage, speaks to Business Day about his plans for the company that he founded nine years ago and has become one of the key players in the asset management industry.

You founded Anchor towards the beginning of 2012 shortly after leaving Investec, who you were with for seven years. Why did you leave a safe corporate job with a well-known asset manager for the comparatively more risky option of starting your own investment company?..