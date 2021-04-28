Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Amanda Gray on global art law and trends in the African art market

This is essential listening for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

28 April 2021 - 18:15 Desné Masie
Amanda Gray. Picture: SUPPLIED
Amanda Gray. Picture: SUPPLIED

Click here to listen to the podcast.

In this episode of  African Business podcast we are joined by an eminent art law expert, Amanda Gray from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya’s Art Law and Luxury Assets Group.

Gray takes us through the issues and trends in the global art market, and the kinds of predicaments and transactions she helps her diverse clients with. She also talks us through issues to be aware of in the art world, particularly due diligence around provenance, potential money laundering, and cultural sensitivities, as well as how these have been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

We discuss the recent surge of interest in African art and the drivers for the rise in artists, collectors and curators from the continent, and how this is disrupting and decentralising the cultural centre from Western Europe, alongside the rise of interest in Asian art.

We also discuss the issue of restitution, and how collections in Europe have been returning cultural treasures — some of them priceless — to their countries of origin. Gray talks us through the recent Savoy/Sarr report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron on acquisitions made in the French colonial era.

Finally we look ahead to what’s next  for the global art market, and how issues such as non-fungible tokens and other digital assets could radically democratise and change the way we consume and view art. 

PODCAST | The outlook for the African legal environment with Andrew Skipper

Listen here for African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent.
National
8 months ago

PODCAST | How personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zak Calisto, founder and group CEO of JSE-listed vehicle-tracking specialist, Cartrack
Economy
6 months ago

PODCAST | How lockdown and 5G technology are shaping consumer trends in connectivity

As working from home takes hold, we discuss the benefits and drawback of 5G technology with Jacques du Toit of Vox
Economy
7 months ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: More than 2-million have lost their jobs in the second quarter

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Bauer, a professor at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics
Economy
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Former Delta Property Fund executives maintain ...
Companies / Property
4.
Altron sees earnings growth from Bytes demerger
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MTN Ghana gets profit bump as network expands
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.