PODCAST | Amanda Gray on global art law and trends in the African art market

Click here to listen to the podcast.

In this episode of African Business podcast we are joined by an eminent art law expert, Amanda Gray from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya’s Art Law and Luxury Assets Group.

Gray takes us through the issues and trends in the global art market, and the kinds of predicaments and transactions she helps her diverse clients with. She also talks us through issues to be aware of in the art world, particularly due diligence around provenance, potential money laundering, and cultural sensitivities, as well as how these have been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

We discuss the recent surge of interest in African art and the drivers for the rise in artists, collectors and curators from the continent, and how this is disrupting and decentralising the cultural centre from Western Europe, alongside the rise of interest in Asian art.

We also discuss the issue of restitution, and how collections in Europe have been returning cultural treasures — some of them priceless — to their countries of origin. Gray talks us through the recent Savoy/Sarr report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron on acquisitions made in the French colonial era.

Finally we look ahead to what’s next for the global art market, and how issues such as non-fungible tokens and other digital assets could radically democratise and change the way we consume and view art.

