Quilter to sell international business for £483m

London-based Quilter says it has agreed to sell its international business for £483m (R9.8bn) as it seeks to simplify its business and focus on the UK.

Quilter, listed in London and Johannesburg, is in the midst of positioning itself as one of the UK’s go-to shepherds of the super-rich’s money, saying on Thursday it expects the sale to improve its growth from 2022...