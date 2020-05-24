Redefine to fall out of the top 40 index
SA’s second-largest property company will drop out of the premier league of JSE stocks
24 May 2020 - 16:26
Redefine Properties is set to exit the JSE’s top 40 index at the end of May, leaving the country’s largest real estate company, Growthpoint Properties, and the biggest East European landlord, Nepi Rockcastle, as the only property groups in the esteemed cluster.
Redefine, the second-largest listed property company, first joined the bourse’s top cluster in September 2015.
