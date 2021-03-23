Lancaster 101 in court bid to have Reserve Bank’s exchange control nod for Steinhoff overturned
Jayendra Naidoo aims to ask for reversal of approvals that put local investors at a disadvantage
23 March 2021 - 20:59
Jayendra Naidoo’s investment vehicle, Lancaster 101 (L101), which borrowed billions of rand from the Government Employees Pension Fund to buy shares in Steinhoff, has lodged a court application to obtain documents from the Reserve Bank. This comes ahead of Lancaster 101’s application to overturn Bank approvals enabling the expatriation of the global furniture retailer’s asset base.
As part of the furniture retailers’ international strategy, Steinhoff undertook a restructuring in 2014 and 2015 before its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange five years ago that substantially altered where and through which subsidiaries its assets were held. ..
